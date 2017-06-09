Gus, Sit! Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants Your Adorable Pet On His No. 88

Share this:

Perhaps the only things Americans love more than Dale Earnhardt Jr are their pets. Now, they can have the best of both worlds.

Nationwide, Earnhardt’s primary sponsor, is giving fans the chance to have a photo of their pet featured on the back of the No. 88 Chevrolet during the New England 300 on Sept. 24. All you have to do is submit a photo of your favorite pet — all pets are welcome — to the Paws and Racing contest, and hope the people in charge find your furry companion to be as adorable as you do.

#JRNation, check out this once in a lifetime opportunity to get YOUR pet featured on @DaleJr's car. Enter now: https://t.co/cSy89V1RWg pic.twitter.com/baEhnZqv4m — Nationwide 88 (@nationwide88) June 9, 2017

We just hope your furry friend listens better than Junebug does.

Just think about it: Every driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field could be chasing after your favorite dog, boa constrictor, chinchilla or cockatoo.

There’s more at stake here than just pet-themed paint jobs, though.

In addition to seeing their pets on Earnhardt’s car, the grand prize winner will get VIP treatment at New Hampshire International Speedway, including a meet and greet with Earnhardt and his dog Gus. First-prize winners will enjoy the spoils of a Nationwide pet accessory kit, and an autographed No. 88 die-cast car.