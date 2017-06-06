War Machine Mentions Aaron Hernandez, Suicidal Thoughts In Sentencing Statement

Share this:

Whether War Machine spends the rest of his life in prison or ever leaves as a free man is up to him.

The former UFC fighter once known as Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver was sentenced to 36 years to life in Nevada state prison on Monday following his conviction for attacking his ex-girlfriend, adult film star Christy Mack, and her friend Corey Thomas in 2014. Jurors were deadlocked on two attempted-murder counts but convicted him on 29 felony and misdemeanor charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping.

In a statement to the court, War Machine revealed he’s suicidal and even name-checked former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in April in a Massachusetts prison.

“I should have killed myself by now,” War Machine said, per ESPN. “There’s no reason right now that I shouldn’t be in the dirt right now laying next to Aaron Hernandez. That’s 100 percent true.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t seriously regret all those things that I did. I was a very, very lost, very empty person. And to top it off, something’s not right with my head. Plain and simple. I’ve known that a long time and I’ve hated it. I’ve hated the way that I think. I’ve hated my impulses. Half the time, I don’t know why I do some of the things I do. And some of the times I do things and I don’t even feel like I did them until it’s already done.”

War Machine’s lawyer Jay Leiderman said his client tried to hang himself in January but has since turned to religion.

War machine, 35, won’t be eligible for parole until he is 71 years old.

