Warren Moon Confirms Seahawks Still Have Super Bowl XLIX Hangover

Multiple sources quoted in an extensive ESPN article last week claimed the Seattle Seahawks still have not gotten over Super Bowl XLIX, which they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.

Speaking Wednesday on TuneIn’s “NFL No Huddle,” former Seahawks quarterback Warren Moon confirmed Seattle is indeed in the midst of a lingering Super Bowl hangover.

“They are still having a hangover from two years ago, if you can believe it or not, about losing that Super Bowl in the last minute with the interception on the 1-yard line,” said Moon, who now works for Seahawks Radio Network, via ProFootballTalk. “And with a lot of guys, it just kind of rubbed them the wrong way and they just haven’t gotten over it. This team will not be able to move on and really do what they want to do — which is win another Super Bowl — unless they can somehow put that behind them.”

The Seahawks have returned to the playoffs twice since Malcolm Butler’s iconic interception ended their hopes of a second consecutive Super Bowl title, but they bowed out in the divisional round both times. Since their most recent playoff exit, trade rumors have swirled around star cornerback Richard Sherman, who was the focus of the aforementioned ESPN piece.

“I think you just can’t have these negative things in the back of your mind,” Moon said. “You have to be focused and be all in on what’s going on in front of you and not worrying about what’s behind you because those just hinder your team’s success.

“It can become a huge distraction. It can become something that separates your football team and you don’t need that when you’re trying to go against some of the best football teams in the league and trying to unseat them as either NFC champions or Super Bowl champions. You definitely have to make sure everybody’s minds are clear and focused on what the goal is at hand and you have to leave everything that has happened in the past.”

