Warriors’ 15th Straight Playoff Win Breaks North American Sports Record

The Golden State Warriors won their 15th consecutive playoff matchup Wednesday night by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
The victory marks the record for the longest postseason win streak in the history of the four major North American sports leagues — the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL.
Golden State can become the first NBA team ever to go undefeated in a single playoff run if it beats Cleveland in Game 4 of the Finals on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP