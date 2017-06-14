Warriors’ Andre Iguodala Says ‘Hell Nah’ To Visiting Donald Trump, White House

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have yet to receive an invitation to celebrate their 2017 NBA championship at the White House, but if they do, at least one player won’t be in attendance.

A day after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to capture their second title in three seasons, reports surfaced that the Warriors would unanimously refuse a trip to visit President Donald Trump.

While the Warriors released an official statement saying they hadn’t been invited yet, forward Andre Iguodala already has made up his mind.

“Hell nah,” Iguodala told USA TODAY’s Sam Amick about a potential White House visit.

The Warriors have been critical of President Trump and his policies since his rise to power, with head coach Steve Kerr and star guard Stephen Curry leading the charge.

Iguodala says the Warriors are going to deal with the prospect of a visit when the time comes, no matter who the president is.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Warriors’ organization is a cohesive unit, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the NBA champions skip the visit altogether. As for Iguodala, the 33-year-old believes there’s a chance the invite won’t come.

“Maybe (Trump) doesn’t (invite us) and we don’t go, or we don’t say anything and make a big deal of it, and he doesn’t make a big deal of it and we go our separate ways,” Iguodala said. “Y’all might write about it. I might call him and say, ‘If they ask, just say our schedules conflicted.’And then if Y’all write something, we’ll say, ‘Fake News.'”

It sure doesn’t sound the like the Dubs are headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

