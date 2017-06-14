Warriors’ Draymond Green Works Out With NBA Trophy One Day After Winning Finals

Share this:

Tweet







Draymond Green offers proof champions never really rest.

The Golden State Warriors forward went to the gym Tuesday, less than 24 hours after his team won their NBA Finals series over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Green brought along a special guest: the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which Golden State re-claimed from the Cavs.

Green’s shooting coach, Travis Walton, used Twitter to share a video, in which the Warriors forward does a workout with the trophy nearby in the team weight room.

2x CHAMP back at it. THE NEXT DAY WOWWW @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/pWkrc6wRNA — TRAVIS WALTON (@TRAVISWALTON5) June 13, 2017

Green posted more highlights from his post-championship workout on his Snapchat account, per USA TODAY’s Alysha Tsuji.

Draymond's got the trophy in the gym with him pic.twitter.com/cVaG2rEcsz — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 14, 2017

Warriors players had an excellent excuse for skipping a workout day, but Green, declined to use it.

Champions just keep doing what they do, albeit with a little more style.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images