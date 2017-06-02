Warriors’ Kevin Durant Wanted To Marry Rihanna When He Was Younger

Share this:

Kevin Durant wasn’t the only star of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Although Durant scored 38 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, much of the attention was shifted towards a celebrity sitting courtside.

Amid Durant’s stellar night, music sensation Rihanna appeared to be heckling the Warriors forward which prompted some stern glares in return.

And while Durant might not have been too crazy about Rihanna on Thursday night, that hasn’t always been the case. In fact, he used to have a pretty big crush on her.

A tweet from 2011 shows a then 22-year-old Durant expressing his desire to marry the pop star.

That girl @rihanna RT @AyeDerBaba94: @KDTrey5 So my question is… If you could marry any girl who would it be?? RT — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 22, 2011

And the following year, all he wanted for his birthday was a shoutout from a special someone.

Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 29, 2012

“@KDTrey5: Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand” haha, happy birthday man! Make it special — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 29, 2012

We’re not sure if Durant still holds these feelings for Rihanna, but we know she’s definitely not a Warriors fan. Despite a blowout loss for the Cavaliers in Game 1, Rihanna was heard defending LeBron James, who she views as “The King.”

So while Rihanna grabbed many headlines following Thursday’s game, we have a feeling Durant and the Warriors will take the series-opening victory.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images