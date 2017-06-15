Warriors NBA Championship Parade Live Stream: Watch Celebration Online

Share this:

Kevin Durant finally got his ring. Now, it’s time to party.

The Golden State Warriors will celebrate their second NBA championship in three years Thursday with a parade through the streets of downtown Oakland.

Stephen Curry and many of his teammates have done this before, having vanquished the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals. But this parade figures to be extra special for Golden State, considering the Dubs clinched against the Cavs on their home floor for the first time since the franchise moved to the Bay Area in 1962.

All eyes also will be on Durant as he celebrates his first NBA title.

The parade kicks off at around 1 p.m. ET and can be seen in the live stream player above, courtesy of SFGate.com.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images