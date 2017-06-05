Warriors Set Consecutive Playoff Wins Record In NBA Finals Game 2 Victory

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors are on a record-breaking run in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

The Warriors, with their 132-113 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday night, have reeled off 14 straight playoff wins.

It sets an NBA record for the most consecutive playoff wins, breaking the 1988-89 Los Angeles Lakers’ mark of 13 games (a streak that began in the 1988 playoffs). Twelve of Golden State’s wins were by double-digits.

The best win/loss record in a single playoff run since the league went to a Best-of-7 format in the first round is 15-1 by the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are two victories away from breaking that Lakers record en route to a perfect postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images