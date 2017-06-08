Warriors Set NBA Finals Record For 3-Point Shots Made In One Quarter

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors were determined to start Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals in Cleveland better than they did last season. And they did just that.

The Dubs led the Cavaliers 39-32 after the first quarter Wednesday night, and their hot start was the product of an NBA Finals-record nine 3-point shots made. The previous record was seven, which had been done five previous times.

Golden State was 9-for-14 from beyond the arc in the frame. Four different Warriors hit a 3-point field goal, and Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all hit two or more.

The Warriors entered Wednesday with a 2-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images