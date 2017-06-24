Warriors Star Kevin Durant Expertly Trolls Haters With Customized Hat

Share this:

Kevin Durant was highly criticized for joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency last summer.

The star forward decided to flee Oklahoma City after 10 seasons with the Thunder, which understandably didn’t sit well with his former teammate Russell Westbrook.

The Durant-Westbrook feud kicked off shortly after KD announced his decision to join the Warriors, as Westbrook shared an Instagram photo featuring cupcakes, which many believed was his way of calling Durant “soft.”

HAPPY 4th YALL….🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

The cupcake jab became an ongoing gag, as Thunder fans created tons of merchandise featuring the treat to slight Durant. But after KD became an NBA champion following Golden State’s NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, he decided to turn the tables on his haters.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Durant apparently believes it’s better off on top of dessert.

