Warriors Star Stephen Curry Hilariously Throws Shade At Rihanna

The Golden State Warriors have a raucous fan base, but one pop star isn’t a big fan of the “The Dubs.”
Music sensation Rihanna sat courtside for the Warriors’ rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. She’d make her presence known, as she appeared to heckle Kevin Durant and also hailed LeBron James as “The King.”
But judging from a recent comment made by Golden state guard Stephen Curry, it looks like the distaste is mutual.
We’re not sure what’s on Warriors’ locker room playlist, but the selected tunes evidently got them ready to go for Game 1.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP