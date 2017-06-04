Warriors Star Stephen Curry Hilariously Throws Shade At Rihanna

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have a raucous fan base, but one pop star isn’t a big fan of the “The Dubs.”

Music sensation Rihanna sat courtside for the Warriors’ rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. She’d make her presence known, as she appeared to heckle Kevin Durant and also hailed LeBron James as “The King.”

But judging from a recent comment made by Golden state guard Stephen Curry, it looks like the distaste is mutual.

Reporter: "You haven't banned Rihanna's music from the locker room playlist?" Steph: "I don't think it was on there to begin with." pic.twitter.com/nnGsCzUNFu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 3, 2017

We’re not sure what’s on Warriors’ locker room playlist, but the selected tunes evidently got them ready to go for Game 1.

