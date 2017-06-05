Warriors Towel Boy Shows Off All-Time Floor Sweep In NBA Finals Game 2

The Golden State Warriors’ ability to make a basketball game look so smooth might be second to none.
The players, however, were not the only people making it look easy in Game 2 of NBA Finals.
This Warriors towel guy had some of the smoothest footwork of the night, and could maybe give Dubs point guard Steph Curry a run for his money.
Just kidding.
Still, as he memorizes people across the internet, we should know to expect perfection from this Golden State team in every department.
