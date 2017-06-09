Warriors Vs. Cavs NBA Finals Game 4 Live: Score Updates, Highlights

Share this:

6:30 p.m. ET: Believe it or not, the NBA Finals actually aren’t over yet. They just feel like it.

The Golden State Warriors hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers after staging a furious late comeback to top the Cavs in Wednesday’s Game 3. As a result, the Warriors can win their second title in three seasons with a Game 4 victory Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

It appeared as though LeBron James and Co. were on the verge of getting back in the series, but Kevin Durant made sure his new squad continued its perfect start to the NBA playoffs.

No NBA team ever has erased a 3-0 series deficit to win a playoff series, so the Cavs would have to make history (again) in order to win back-to-back titles. A win Friday night also would be historic for the Dubs, who are one victory away from a perfect 16-0 postseason run.

Game 4 is set to tip off around 9 p.m. ET, and you can keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the contest.

