Warriors Vs. Cavs NBA Finals Game 5 Live: Score Updates, Highlights

The Golden State Warriors are back home for Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, where they can eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers and win their second championship in three seasons.

But the defending champs won’t go down without a fight, and that was evident in Cleveland’s Game 4 win led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The Warriors haven’t lost on their homecourt in the playoffs, though. They are 8-0 in front of their home fans, including two blowout victories over the Cavs to begin this series.

So, will the Warriors be crowned champions and become one of the best team’s in league history, or will the Cavs push them to a Game 6 back in Cleveland?

Keep it right here for score updates, highlights and analysis of Game 5 with our live blog.

Second quarter, 5:33, 50-43 Warriors: Golden State now is up to a 17-2 run.

Second quarter, 6:48, 45-43 Warriors: Kevin Durant hits from way downtown to give Golden State another lead.

Durant hits the 3 with LeBron on him close. pic.twitter.com/CMcK9gCLNi — RealGM (@RealGM) June 13, 2017

The Cavs also have nine turnovers.

Cavs have scored just once on their last 8 possessions. 12-2 GSW run. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 13, 2017

Second quarter, 7:58, 41-39 Cavs: A monster dunk from Andre Iguodala forces a Cleveland timeout.

Andre Iguodala with the big smash with LeBron getting out of the way. pic.twitter.com/kbIa84R46c — RealGM (@RealGM) June 13, 2017

Second quarter, 10:14, 41-33 Cavs: LeBron James got hit in the face and still threw down a vicious dunk on Kevin Durant. It should have been Durant’s third foul but no call was made. James already has 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

End of first quarter, 37-33 Cavs

Warriors gave up 12 points off six turnovers. Cavs gave up 9 points off six turnovers. Cavs shot 15/24 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) June 13, 2017

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving lead the Cavs with 12 points each. Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 12.

First quarter, 0:05, 37-33 Cavs: Kyrie Irving hits a tough long-range 2-point shot and now has 12 points. J.R. Smith hit a 3-point shot on CLeveland’s next possession.

The Cavs have shot 62 percent from the floor in the quarter.

Kyrie Irving hits the off balance jumper seeking contact. pic.twitter.com/b90nXSq3xw — RealGM (@RealGM) June 13, 2017

First quarter, 1:00, 31-30 Warriors: The Cavs shot 22 free throws in the first quarter of Game 4. The Warriors just shot their 14th of Game 5, but they only have a small lead.

First quarter, 2:50, 28-25 Cavs: Kyrie Irving with an Allen Iverson-like crossover and finish at the rim to extend Cleveland’s lead.

First quarter, 4:47, 22-20 Cavs: Kevin Durant is the latest Warrior with two foul, joining Klay Thompson. Kevin Love also has two for the Cavs.

First quarter, 5:30, 22-16 Cavs: Klay Thompson now has two quick fouls, which is bad news for the Warriors because he’s the main defender on Kyrie Irving. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston have checked in off the Golden State bench.

The hot start continues for LeBron James. He's up to 12 points. #NBAFinals on #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/55QsfxC61I — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017

First quarter, 6:48, 18-11 Cavs: LeBron James hits a deep 3-pointer to give Cleveland an early 7-point edge.

First quarter, 8:44, 13-9 Cavs: A 9-0 run for the Cavs, led by a 3-point play by LeBron James and a sweet layup by Kyrie Irving, has forced a timeout by Golden State coach Steve Kerr. James is 3-for-3 from the field with seven points in three minutes.

First quarter, 9:40, 9-4 Warriors: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each have hit a 3-point shot as the Warriors are hot from the field early.

Draymond is getting loose early!@warriors lead early in Game 5 on #NBAonABC. pic.twitter.com/7Ni9taUcpa — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017

9 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: Zaza Pachulia

Cavs

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: J.R. Smith

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kevin Love

C: Tristan Thompson

8:55 p.m.: The stars are out.

Snoop and E-40 sitting court side — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 13, 2017

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in attendance, too.

8:30 p.m.: It’s a “golden” scene at Oracle Arena.

