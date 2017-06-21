Was Roger Goodell In Boston? NFL Commissioner Reportedly Seen At Airport

Share this:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t been spotted in New England since Deflategate made him extremely unpopular in the region two years ago.

But Goodell evidently was in Boston on Wednesday, as WBZ-TV anchor Kate Merrill tweeted that he was seen at Logan International Airport.

Roger Goodell spotted landing at Logan with NFL group that went to Israel with #RobertKraft. #WBZ 🤔 — Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) June 21, 2017

There’s no photographic evidence that Goodell actually touched down in New England, but it makes sense that he’d be at the airport. Goodell flew to Israel earlier this week to support Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s opening of a sports complex in Jerusalem, where the commissioner said the men’s friendship “was never strained.”

Goodell can’t say the same thing about his relationship with Patriots fans, who will be ready to welcome the commissioner back to Gillette Stadium for the Sept. 7 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goodell said in March that he plans to attend the game, and if he does, it’d be his first appearance at Gillette since he fined the Patriots $1 million and stripped them of valuable draft picks, and suspended quarterback Tom Brady for four games over the deflated-ball scandal stemming from the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images