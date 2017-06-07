Watch Aly Raisman’s SI Swimsuit 2017 Photo-Shoot Outtakes

Share this:

Aly Raisman’s admirers will outnumber her detractors once they see her wearing a swimsuit.

The three-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist also is one of the models in SI Swimsuit’s 2017 edition, and the media company released another video of her shoot Wednesday. This highlight package shows a behind-the-scenes look at Raisman enjoying her SI Swimsuit experience.

Her comfort and excitement is in stark contrast to her recent experience at an airport, when a TSA worker body-shamed her.

She subsequently spoke out against such “judgemental” acts, and her SI Swimsuit 2017 appearance will reinforce her point about empowerment and self love.

