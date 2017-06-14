Watch Andrew Benintendi Give Red Sox Walk-Off Win In 12th Inning Vs. Phillies

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox found some extra-inning magic for the second game in a row.

The Red Sox were deadlocked with the Philadelphia Phillies during the 12th inning at Fenway Park on Tuesday night when Andrew Benintendi sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Xander Bogaerts drew a one-out walk to bring up Mitch Moreland. Moreland laced a rocket off the Green Monster that allowed Bogaerts to take third in front of Benintendi.

The star left fielder ripped a laser to the warning track in right field for a walk-off single to give the Sox a 4-3 victory.

Benintendi walking the Phillies off after gunning a runner at the plate have a night pic.twitter.com/myHvKEjXaA — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) June 14, 2017

It was the first walk-off hit of Benintendi’s career and his first go-ahead RBI past the fifth inning.

This is the second consecutive game the Red Sox have won in extra innings as Dustin Pedroia gave Boston the win Monday night with his second career walk-off hit.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images