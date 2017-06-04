Watch Angels’ Albert Pujols Launch Grand Slam For 600th Career Home Run

Share this:

Welcome to the club, Albert Pujols.

The Los Angeles Angels designated hitter slugged his way into the record books Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins when he clubbed a grand slam for his 600th career home run.

Pujols launched the blast in the fourth inning against former teammate Ervin Santana.

Pujols became the first member of the club to get his 600th home run with a grand slam.

He became the ninth member of the 600 home run club, and the first to enter the club since Alex Rodriguez hit his 600th bomb in 2010.

And Rodriguez congratulated Pujols on Twitter.

Pujols also got congratulations from his wife after the round-tripper.

Here are the ball and the bat from this historic home run.

The last time these two met, they made history. The ball and bat from #Pujols600. pic.twitter.com/QdSrEXHSpB — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2017

Miguel Cabrera could be the 10th member of the club. The Detroit Tigers designated hitter currently has 451 home runs.

Congrats, Albert.

