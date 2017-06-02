Watch Cavs’ Kyrie Irving Make Incredible 4-Point Play In NBA Finals Game 1

Share this:

Tweet







Kyrie Irving is having a tremendous playoff run for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that continued early in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The superstar point guard converted a ridiculous 4-point play in the second quarter.

Coming off a feed and a screen from Tristan Thompson, Irving bounced off the body of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson while simultaneously throwing up a nothing-but-net 3-point shot.

Irving caught fire in the second quarter, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting at halftime. Golden State led 60-52 at the break.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images