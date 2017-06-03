Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Make History With Champions League Final Goal

Share this:

Tweet







Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo to strike first on soccer’s biggest stage?

Just 20 minutes into Saturday’s highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final, the Real Madrid star gave his club an early lead over Juventus with a clinical finish inside the box.

Ronaldo becomes the 1st player to score in 3 Champions League finals to give Real Madrid the lead. #UCLfinal https://t.co/JLygGZfq1I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo’s quick strike off a pass from teammate Dani Carvajal put Real Madrid up 1-0 and made him the first player in Champions League history to score in three separate Champions League finals. He also joined Argentinian legend Alfredo Di Stefano as the only players to score in three different European Cup finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid up 1-0. He joins Alfredo Di Stéfano as the only players to score in three European Cup finals. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2017

Just another day in the life of the Portuguese superstar.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images