Watch Donald Trump Break Golf Etiquette By Driving A Cart On The Green

Share this:

Tweet







Driving a cart onto the green is a huge no-no in golf. Unless you’re the President of the United States and you own the golf course, that is.

Donald Trump both is the president and owns Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where someone caught the Commander In Chief in the act.

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

Trump said he was playing well “until this hole,” so perhaps he drove the cart onto the green out of frustration. That, or he’s the president and can do whatever he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images