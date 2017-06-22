Golf

Watch Donald Trump Break Golf Etiquette By Driving A Cart On The Green

by on Thu, Jun 22, 2017 at 11:53AM
Driving a cart onto the green is a huge no-no in golf. Unless you’re the President of the United States and you own the golf course, that is.

Donald Trump both is the president and owns Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where someone caught the Commander In Chief in the act.

Trump said he was playing well “until this hole,” so perhaps he drove the cart onto the green out of frustration. That, or he’s the president and can do whatever he wants.

