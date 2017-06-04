Watch Evgeni Malkin’s Angry Reaction To Fan Throwing Towel At Him After Game 3

Share this:

Tensions had to have been high in the Pittsburgh Penguins dressing room after a frustrating 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

This likely was especially true in the case of Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin, who had an angry reaction to a fan at Bridgestone arena in Nashville who threw a towel at him shortly after the final buzzer.

Warning: the video below has NSFW language.

@ClayTravis must watch video of Malkin walking off the ice after the game pic.twitter.com/luWGgM5C1E — Will brown (@willrbrown93) June 4, 2017

As seen in the video above, Predators fans were reigning towels down on the Penguins players as they exited, and Malkin looked to have had enough, staring and lunging at one of the culprits, as well as even raising his stick.

It’s worth noting that the Russian superstar, as well as his teammate Sidney Crosby, both were held without a shot on goal in Game 3, a rare thing for players of their caliber. The constantly over-shadowed Malkin leads the playoffs in points with 26, but Crosby is close behind with 23.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images