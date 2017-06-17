Watch Justin Thomas Sink Incredible Putt, Break U.S. Open Record At Erin Hills

Justin Thomas had a round for the ages Saturday at the U.S. Open.
The up-and-coming golf star hasn’t quite reached household name status, but he sure is close. And that was before his record-breaking Round 3 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc. Thomas broke Johnny Miller’s record for best U.S. Open round by shooting a 9-under 63, which moved him to 11 under par. Miller held the previous single-round U.S. Open scoring record at 8 under par.
And it was pretty obvious Thomas was on the verge of a special round when he sank this remarkable putt.
But that was just one of many highlights for Thomas.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images
