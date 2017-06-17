Watch Justin Thomas Sink Incredible Putt, Break U.S. Open Record At Erin Hills

Share this:

Justin Thomas had a round for the ages Saturday at the U.S. Open.

The up-and-coming golf star hasn’t quite reached household name status, but he sure is close. And that was before his record-breaking Round 3 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc. Thomas broke Johnny Miller’s record for best U.S. Open round by shooting a 9-under 63, which moved him to 11 under par. Miller held the previous single-round U.S. Open scoring record at 8 under par.

.@JustinThomas34 shoots the lowest score to par ever recorded in a #USOpen with a 9-under 63 at Erin Hills!!! pic.twitter.com/DkgMWmzkZ6 — GOLF.com (@golf_com) June 17, 2017

And it was pretty obvious Thomas was on the verge of a special round when he sank this remarkable putt.

But that was just one of many highlights for Thomas.

Justin Thomas sets himself up for an eagle at the par 4 15th with this beauty pic.twitter.com/sx9kbMEEUW — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images