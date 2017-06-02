Watch Kevin Durant Dunk All Over Cavs In Warriors’ NBA Finals Game 1 Win

Share this:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was in a dunking mood in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Durant dunked all over the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to a game-high 38 points in a 113-91 series-opening win. Too often the Cavs gave him all the time and space he needed to attack the rim.

KD treated Game 1 like his own personal dunk contest

Durant also finished with eight assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in 38 minutes. It was his first NBA Finals game since his Oklahoma City Thunder lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images