Watch Kevin Millar, 45, Homer In First At-Bat During Independent League Game

Did Kevin Millar drink from the fountain of youth this weekend?

Millar is no spring chicken at 45 years old and hasn’t played a Major League Baseball game since 2009. But there was the former Boston Red Sox first baseman suiting up for the St. Paul Saints on Saturday in an anniversary game for the Independent League club where he began his professional career.

And what did Millar do in his very first at-bat? Yup, he went yard.

The ol' timer's still got it! @KMillar15 goes deep in his first at-bat back with the Saints! #GotHeeeem! pic.twitter.com/QUP5anVvtm — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 25, 2017

The announcer’s excitement here — “Are you kidding me?!?” … “No way!!!” — is a pretty good indicator of how awesome Millar’s dinger was. It turned out to be a clutch shot, too — his two-run homer in his only at-bat of the game ultimately was the difference in St. Paul’s 8-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Millar hit a career-high 25 homers in 2003 and helped lead the Red Sox to a World Series in 2004 with 18 jacks the following year, so Boston fans will recognize that swing. But don’t get any ideas, Sox fans — Millar has a cushy job as an MLB Network analyst and isn’t coming out of retirement any time soon.

