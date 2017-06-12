Kid Gets Worst Brain Freeze At Baseball Game From Icee-Chugging Contest

Share this:

This kid shouldn’t have been surprised what Icee drinks can do to him.

A young baseball fan experienced terrible brain freeze Sunday following an Icee-chugging contest at a Memphis Redbirds minor-league baseball game. Cameras recorded the final seconds of the contest, with the kid’s reaction bringing joy to anyone fortunate enough to witness it.

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost. No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

Although the Redbirds are the St. Louis Cardinals’ AAA affiliate, their promotional activities are nothing short of big-league.

Maybe the kid will think twice before he signs up for his next Icee-chugging contest. The frozen, carbonated drinks have been inducing brain-freeze around the U.S. and beyond for nearly 60 years.

He had to learn sometime.