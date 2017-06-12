Minor League Baseball

Kid Gets Worst Brain Freeze At Baseball Game From Icee-Chugging Contest

by on Mon, Jun 12, 2017 at 12:12PM
This kid shouldn’t have been surprised what Icee drinks can do to him.

A young baseball fan experienced terrible brain freeze Sunday following an Icee-chugging contest at a Memphis Redbirds minor-league baseball game. Cameras recorded the final seconds of the contest, with the kid’s reaction bringing joy to anyone fortunate enough to witness it.

Although the Redbirds are the St. Louis Cardinals’ AAA affiliate, their promotional activities are nothing short of big-league.

Maybe the kid will think twice before he signs up for his next Icee-chugging contest. The frozen, carbonated drinks have been inducing brain-freeze around the U.S. and beyond for nearly 60 years.

He had to learn sometime.

