Watch Kyle Schwarber Inflict Harm On Baseball With 467-Foot Home Run

This is a story about Kyle Schwarber (again) damn-near hitting a baseball to the moon.

The Chicago Cubs outfielder still isn’t hitting for average, but he’s found his power stroke in the last few weeks, as evidenced by the ball he launched against the San Francisco Giants on May 24.

Then, on Wednesday night at Citi Field against the New York Mets, Schwarber did it again. The Cubs slugger launched a Matt Harvey offering deep into the night for one of the longest home runs of the season thus far.

He almost hit that to La Guardia, which is fitting, because anything traveling that far oughta to have a stewardess on it.

Statcast said Schwarber’s blast ended up traveling 467 feet, just a few feet shy of the 470-footer against the Giants. Schwarber is hitting just .178 on the season, but the home run Wednesday was his 12th of the season, and he now has six dingers in his last 56 at-bats.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images