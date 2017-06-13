Watch LaVar Ball Hijack Lonzo Ball’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Cameo With Terrible Puns

Share this:

Tweet







Love him or hate him, LaVar Ball is an entertainer. But he probably shouldn’t take a stand-up comedy gig anytime soon.

The world’s most obnoxious father and his son, NBA prospect Lonzo Ball, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, and much of their comments were predictable. Lonzo reiterated his desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, while LaVar tried to hype his overpriced shoe line and stood by his absurd claim that he could beat Michael Jordan in 1-on-1.

Again, that’s par for the course for the Balls. What we can’t forgive LaVar for, though, are his awful pun attempts. At just past the six-minute mark, host Jimmy Kimmel used the word “unbelievable,” prompting LaVar to jump in with this cringe-worthy line: “Emphasis on the ‘Ball.'”

Get it? Like, “un-BALL-eviable?” Because his last name is Ball?

Kimmel tried to save LaVar from himself, but the elder Ball kept plowing ahead, telling Kimmel he meant “unbelieva-BALL” instead of “un-BALL-evable.”

We’re all for a little wordplay, but this is just low-rate punnery.

Kimmel mercifully changed the subject, but if LaVar wants to stay in the spotlight when (if?) his son joins the Lakers, he needs to step up his pun game.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images