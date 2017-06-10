NBA

Watch LeBron James Pass To Him Himself Off Backboard For Huge Dunk

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 11:07PM
LeBron James is an exceptional passer. In fact, he’s so good, he’s able to assist to himself.

In the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward used the backboard for a monster self alley-oop.

Everything was going the Cavaliers’ way Friday night. They posted a remarkable 86 first-half points, a new NBA playoff record.

James is doing everything he can to ensure the Warriors don’t coast to a Finals sweep. Even if it means passing to himself.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

