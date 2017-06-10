Watch LeBron James Pass To Him Himself Off Backboard For Huge Dunk

LeBron James is an exceptional passer. In fact, he’s so good, he’s able to assist to himself.
In the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward used the backboard for a monster self alley-oop.
Everything was going the Cavaliers’ way Friday night. They posted a remarkable 86 first-half points, a new NBA playoff record.
James is doing everything he can to ensure the Warriors don’t coast to a Finals sweep. Even if it means passing to himself.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
