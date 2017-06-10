Watch LeBron James Pass To Him Himself Off Backboard For Huge Dunk

Share this:

LeBron James is an exceptional passer. In fact, he’s so good, he’s able to assist to himself.

In the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward used the backboard for a monster self alley-oop.

LeBron passes to himself off the glass for the dunk!! pic.twitter.com/vSFzCwUNBX — RealGM (@RealGM) June 10, 2017

Everything was going the Cavaliers’ way Friday night. They posted a remarkable 86 first-half points, a new NBA playoff record.

James is doing everything he can to ensure the Warriors don’t coast to a Finals sweep. Even if it means passing to himself.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images