Watch Marshawn Lynch Show Flashes Of ‘Beast Mode’ In Raiders Practice

Marshawn Lynch hasn’t played in an NFL game since January 2016, but the powerful running back doesn’t look like he’s very rusty.

Lynch looked like his old “Beast Mode” self during Oakland Raiders practice Monday, showcasing sharp cuts and impressive burst.

Marshawn Lynch is still all about that action, boss (📹: @coachdelrio) pic.twitter.com/Tb5DP0oCFb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017

Granted, it’s only practice, but the Raiders have to like what they see from Lynch after his brief retirement.

Lynch originally called it quits on his football career after the Seattle Seahawks were bounced from the playoffs in the 2015 season. After sitting out the entire 2016 campaign, the 31-year-old announced his NFL comeback and was traded to Oakland along with Seattle’s sixth-round pick in exchange for the Raiders’ 2018 fifth-round selection on April 26.

The Bay Area native signed a two-year, $9 million contract with Oakland following the trade. If he eclipses the 1,000-yard mark in the upcoming season, he’ll take home a cool $2 million.

And if Lynch continues to run like he did in that video, that incentive will be very much in reach.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images