Watch Mexico’s Chicharito Score Goal Vs. Portugal In Confederations Cup Soccer Game

“Chicharito” is on the board at the Confederations Cup.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored for Mexico soccer Sunday in its 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opener against Portugal. Chicharito’s 42nd-minute header tied the score at 1-1.
Chicharito’s goal came just eight minutes after Ricardo Quaresma had given Portugal the lead.
The goal extended Chicharito’s Mexico record.
Mexico and Portugal are among the favorites to win the Confederations Cup, and their Group A game is perhaps the marquee contest of the first stage of the tournament.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP