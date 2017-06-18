Watch Mexico’s Chicharito Score Goal Vs. Portugal In Confederations Cup Soccer Game

Share this:

“Chicharito” is on the board at the Confederations Cup.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored for Mexico soccer Sunday in its 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opener against Portugal. Chicharito’s 42nd-minute header tied the score at 1-1.

Chicharito with the response for El Tri! His 4th career #ConfedCup goal ties it up. @Powerade #PORMEX https://t.co/BDlFrkj4tV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2017

Chicharito’s goal came just eight minutes after Ricardo Quaresma had given Portugal the lead.

The goal extended Chicharito’s Mexico record.

Javier Hernandez has now scored 48 goals in 93 games for Mexico. Vintage Chicharito finish. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0MVQ05Cph1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 18, 2017

Mexico and Portugal are among the favorites to win the Confederations Cup, and their Group A game is perhaps the marquee contest of the first stage of the tournament.

