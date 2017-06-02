Watch Minnesota Twins Turn Matter-Of-Fact Triple Play In Win Vs. Angels

Share this:

Tweet







The Minnesota Twins did something on Thursday night you don’t see every night: They turned a triple play.

It wasn’t particularly special or notable for any reason other than the fact they turned a triple play, and we see only a few every season. But hey, it was a triple play.

Angels first baseman Jefry Marte hit a bouncing ball to third base where Miguel Sano gloved it and tagged third base in stride before pivoting and throwing it to second. Brian Dozier took the perfect feed, came over the base and fired a bullet to first, getting Marte by a step.

And if you don’t believe us, here’s the video.

And that’s the Minnesota Twins turning a triple play.

Oddly enough, Sano claims he kinda, sorta “called” the play … or at least had a feeling it was going to happen.

“I kept thinking about it,” Sano told reporters after the game. “I came early this morning and practiced getting the ground balls down the line, touching third and throwing to second. Once the situation came, I just kept saying, `(starter Adalberto) Mejia, just give me the right pitch and I’ll get it.'”

They went on to win the game 4-2 to retain their place atop the American League Central.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images