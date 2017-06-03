Watch MMA Fighter Respond To Opponent’s Taunt With Vicious KO Kick To Face

Share this:

There’s nothing wrong with talking a little trash — unless, of course, you get kicked in the face immediately afterward.

Jordan Powell learned that lesson the hard way Friday night. The MMA fighter squared off against Dominick Reyes at Legacy Fight Alliance 13 in Burbank, Calif., and was feeling pretty good about himself after dodging a flurry of Reyes’ punches in the first round.

In fact, Powell felt so good that he decided to shake his head in Reyes’ direction. Bad move.

Instant karma, indeed.

A split-second after Powell shook his head, “No,” Reyes uncorked a lethal “Yes” reply in the form of a knockout kick to the temple.

Suffice it to say, Powell didn’t get back up, and all Reyes had to do was nod his head.

Reyes improved to 6-0 in his MMA career with the win, while Powell dropped to 8-7 and got a heavy dose of humility in the process.