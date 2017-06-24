Watch NBA Draft Pick Josh Jackson’s Horrendous First Pitch At MLB Game

Share this:

Tweet







Remember when rapper 50 Cent threw one of the worst first pitches in recent memory?

Well, Phoenix Suns draft pick Josh Jackson gave the rap star a run for his money Friday night at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Wow, that’s pretty bad.

Luckily for Jackson, he’s a really good basketball player, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

The former Kansas Jayhawks star has a bright future with the Suns, but let’s hope he throws his passes on the court with a little more accuracy than his baseball tosses.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images