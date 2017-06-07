Watch Paul Goldschmidt Nearly Field A Live Bird Instead Of A Bunt Attempt

Share this:

Paul Goldschmidt quite literally ruffled some feathers at Chase Field on Tuesday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman was minding his own business trying to field a bunt by San Diego Padres batter Dinelson Lamet in the third inning. The problem? A small bird was parked in the grass literally inches from where the ball landed.

And when Goldschmidt grabbed the ball to toss to second base, he very nearly scooped up the bird, too.

The remarkable thing about this play — besides Goldschmidt still managing to get the out at second base — is that the bird barely even moved, and simply plopped back down on the grass after it was so rudely interrupted.

Apparently that bird hasn’t heard what they do to fowl suspects in Arizona …

That time Randy Johnson detonated the bird with the worst sense of timing ever. pic.twitter.com/uS7xxZXWSD — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 30, 2017

Fortunately, this bird was OK, as were the Diamondbacks, who rolled to a 10-2 win.