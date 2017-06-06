Watch: Red Sox Manager John Farrell Gives Update On Eduardo Rodriguez Injury

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox starting rotation will be without left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for an extended period of time.

Rodriguez injured his right knee June 1 while warming up before his start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez and Red Sox manager John Farrell gave an update before Boston opened a three-game series against the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

To see Farrell’s and Rodriguez’s update, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images