Watch: Red Sox Manager John Farrell Gives Update On Eduardo Rodriguez Injury

by on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 6:35PM
The Boston Red Sox starting rotation will be without left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for an extended period of time.

Rodriguez injured his right knee June 1 while warming up before his start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez and Red Sox manager John Farrell gave an update before Boston opened a three-game series against the New York Yankees Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo from Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

