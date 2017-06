Share this:

The Boston Red Sox desperately needed a spark Friday night, and Jackie Bradley Jr. provided one and then some.

With Boston deadlocked with the Detroit Tigers 3-3 in the eighth inning, Bradley walloped a two-run home run to give Boston a late lead.

JBJ with a 2-run bomb, WAY OVER THE BULLPEN, to put the Red Sox in front 5-3 pic.twitter.com/wJE7JvH9eK — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 10, 2017

It was Bradley’s eighth home run of the season and couldn’t have come at a better time for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images