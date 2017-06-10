Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Incredible Run-Saving Catch Vs. Tigers

by on Sat, Jun 10, 2017 at 7:36PM
2,308

The Detroit Tigers thought they were going to take an early lead against Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but then Jackie Bradley Jr. showed up.

The Tigers had runners on first and second with two outs in the first inning, when J.D. Martinez hit a flare into shallow center field that looked like it was going to drop.

Bradley, however, did what he’s done so many times in his young career. The center fielder got a great jump on the ball and laid out to make an incredible diving catch.

Check out the amazing catch below.

Now that’s impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN