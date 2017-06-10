Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Incredible Run-Saving Catch Vs. Tigers

Share this:

The Detroit Tigers thought they were going to take an early lead against Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but then Jackie Bradley Jr. showed up.

The Tigers had runners on first and second with two outs in the first inning, when J.D. Martinez hit a flare into shallow center field that looked like it was going to drop.

Bradley, however, did what he’s done so many times in his young career. The center fielder got a great jump on the ball and laid out to make an incredible diving catch.

Check out the amazing catch below.

Now that’s impressive.

