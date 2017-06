Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense was in need of a spark Thursday night, and Mookie Betts provided just that.

With the Red Sox trailing the Minnesota Twins 3-0 in the fourth inning, the Red Sox star outfielder walloped a solo shot over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Mookie Betts launches a HR off the light tower to put the Red Sox on the board pic.twitter.com/JcCR7OcUTT — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 30, 2017

Betts’ long ball traveled an estimated 398 feet. It also put him in the team lead for home runs this season with 13.

