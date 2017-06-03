Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rob Adam Jones With Amazing Diving Catch

Share this:

Lest we forget, Mookie Betts came up in the minor leagues as a second baseman. But the Boston Red Sox All-Star is an outfielder now — and a darned good one at that.

Betts flashed his leather again Friday night in the seventh inning of Boston’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. With one out and a runner on first, Orioles batter Adam Jones blooped a shallow pop-up to right field off Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree. Betts came charging in and got fully horizontal to make the incredible diving grab.

Mookie making a CRAZY catch? You Betts. pic.twitter.com/5mDWado4Qm — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2017

Betts actually hit the ground before he caught the ball but somehow managed to hold on, adding to the extensive outfield highlight reel that earned him a Gold Glove last season.

The 24-year-old’s defensive efforts weren’t enough Friday, though, as Boston struggled at the plate in a 3-2 loss.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images