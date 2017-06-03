Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rob Adam Jones With Amazing Diving Catch

Lest we forget, Mookie Betts came up in the minor leagues as a second baseman. But the Boston Red Sox All-Star is an outfielder now — and a darned good one at that.
Betts flashed his leather again Friday night in the seventh inning of Boston’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. With one out and a runner on first, Orioles batter Adam Jones blooped a shallow pop-up to right field off Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree. Betts came charging in and got fully horizontal to make the incredible diving grab.
Betts actually hit the ground before he caught the ball but somehow managed to hold on, adding to the extensive outfield highlight reel that earned him a Gold Glove last season.
The 24-year-old’s defensive efforts weren’t enough Friday, though, as Boston struggled at the plate in a 3-2 loss.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP