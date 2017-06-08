Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Rob Home Run In Bizarre Play Vs. Yankees

Share this:

Baseball fans know just how good of an outfielder Mookie Betts is, but every so often the Boston Red Sox star will make an incredible defensive play just to remind us.

This was the case in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees. In what looked like a solo shot off the bat of Chris Carter, Betts robbed the Yankees first baseman of a homer with a stellar leaping catch.

Mookie Betts, the Michael Jordan of baseball?? pic.twitter.com/OjylHr4N0P — Adam Salorio (@asalorio_42) June 8, 2017

But as is typical in Red Sox-Yankees games, there was some controversy surrounding the play. Betts certainly had the hops to make the grab, but the ball fell into his glove thanks to the help of a fan.

Mookie Betts with an outstanding catch aided by a Yankee fan..who knew? pic.twitter.com/bJSWqocV4c — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 8, 2017

New York manager Joe Girardi pleaded to the umpires that the fan’s touching of the baseball made it a home run, but upon review, the highlight-reel play stood as called.

Betts now leads Major League Baseball with six home run robberies since 2014.

