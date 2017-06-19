Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Blast Second Homer Of Game Vs. Astros

Sun, Jun 18, 2017
Xander Bogaerts entered Sunday with two home runs on the season. He matched that total with two powerful swings of the bat against the Houston Astros.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop notched his first home run of the game in the first inning, giving his club an early 1-0 lead. And after the Red Sox fell to a 2-1 deficit, Bogaerts’ two-run homer in the sixth inning put Boston back on top.

It looks like Bogaerts is starting to heat up as the summer season rolls in.

