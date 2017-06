Share this:

After a quiet offensive performance Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox didn’t wait around to get the bats going in the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The Red Sox jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead thanks to a mammoth solo shot off the bat of Xander Bogaerts.

The longball was Bogaerts’ third of the season and exited Minute Maid Park in a hurry.

Xander Bogaerts (3) off RHP Joe Musgrove (11) – 103.3 mph, 24 degrees (425 ft Home Run)

92.7 mph Four-Seamer#RedSox @ #Astros (T1) pic.twitter.com/PMvijonMoe — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 19, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images