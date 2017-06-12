Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Make Ridiculous Diving Stop Vs. Tigers

Share this:

Tweet







Xander Bogaerts felt like showing off his range Sunday night.

The Boston Red Sox were trailing the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Fenway Park when Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez hit a ball ticketed for center field.

Bogaerts, however, ranged to his left, made a diving stop in shallow center field and spun around on his knees to throw out the lead-footed Martinez.

Check out the amazing play below.

I would stop hitting it in the same zip code as Xander Bogaerts if I were the Tigers pic.twitter.com/Q1sygzUjVS — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) June 12, 2017

Wow.

That’s what we call flashing the leather.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images