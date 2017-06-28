Watch Rob Gronkowski Sneak Onto Random Texas Football Field, Apologize Later

Share this:

There are no days off when you’re a New England Patriot, even if you randomly find yourself near Southland, Texas.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently was near Southland on Tuesday, and he needed to find a football field to practice on. So, he snuck onto the Southlake Carroll High School field, according to his Instagram stories, which For The Win’s Alysha Tsuji tweeted out later that night.

Gronk snuck onto a high school field in Texas to work out and left before anyone knew he was ever there. pic.twitter.com/C4Fvgtm6hO — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 28, 2017

The best part has to be the second Instagram story video, when Gronk thanks the high school for letting him sneak on while he makes his escape.

