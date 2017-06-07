Reds’ Scooter Gennett Hits Four Home Runs, Posts Insane Stat Line In Win

Share this:

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett isn’t a household name in baseball, but his name won’t soon be forgotten after he bashed four home runs Tuesday night.

There were 16. You can add one to that list.@SGennett2 is the 17th player EVER to hit four homers in a game: https://t.co/Z4a8opJNkz pic.twitter.com/Fvk0qWZ1wX — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2017

Gennett is the first player since Josh Hamilton in 2012 to hit four homers in a single game. He’s also the 17th player in league history to accomplish the feat and the first to collect five hits, four runs and 10 RBI in one game.

He joined an impressive list of Reds legends with his RBI total, too.

Reds LF with a 7-RBI game Frank Robinson

Johnny Bench (normally a C)

George Foster

Scooter Gennett — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2017

Gennett finished 5-for-5 with four runs and 10 (!) RBI. He entered Tuesday night with just three home runs on the season.

His offensive explosion helped the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 at the Great American Ballpark.

