Watch Stephen Curry Score On LeBron James With Crazy Handles In Game 2

Stephen Curry arguably is the NBA’s best shooter, but his dribbling skills are pretty darn good, too.

Curry’s handles were on full display in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors guard went toe-to-toe with LeBron James, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers star 1-on-1 with a premier showcase of ball handling.

Chef Curry put King James in a blender…#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/KyXP1hpbkF — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2017

Curry, naturally, was pretty psyched after his slick bucket, as it’s not every day you successfully drive to the basket on James.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images