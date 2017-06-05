Watch Stephen Curry Score On LeBron James With Crazy Handles In Game 2

Stephen Curry arguably is the NBA’s best shooter, but his dribbling skills are pretty darn good, too.
Curry’s handles were on full display in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors guard went toe-to-toe with LeBron James, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers star 1-on-1 with a premier showcase of ball handling.
Curry, naturally, was pretty psyched after his slick bucket, as it’s not every day you successfully drive to the basket on James.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
