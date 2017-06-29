Watch Tim Tebow Crush Home Run In Second Game With High-A St. Lucie Mets

Share this:

Tim Tebow is making his promotion to the Advanced-A St. Lucie Mets look more than justified.

Tebow, in a shock to many, got the call up after 63 games with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, in which he batted just. 222 with 69 strikeouts.

But in the second game of St. Lucie’s doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Tebow blasted a two-run home run the opposite way in the second inning to put the Mets on the board.

BR_MLB: RT BleacherReport: Tim Tebow gets promoted. Tim Tebow hits a home run 👀 (via WPB_Evenson) pic.twitter.com/NDbJSmF0uz — Sports Politicen (@sportspoliticen) June 28, 2017

This wasn’t Tebow’s first Advanced-A hit, though. The former NFL quarterback went 1-for-2 with a single in Game 1. He also followed his home run in Game 2 with another base knock.

