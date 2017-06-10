Watch Tom Brady, Martellus Bennett Show Off Patriots’ Super Bowl Rings

Share this:

Martellus Bennett was amped up to show off his New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring that he received Friday night. But Tom Brady had to show up his former tight end.

Bennett took to Instagram on Saturday to display some pictures from the Patriots’ ring ceremony, along wth a video of him and his former quarterback showcasing their bling.

After Bennett shows his ring off to the camera, Brady pops in with a handful of rings, and Bennett counts them out for the star quarterback.

Last night was dope. Tonight will be even better. #Celebrating6 A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The Patriots’ rings also contain a subtle dig at the Atlanta Falcons’ blown Super Bowl lead.

Just your daily reminder that it’s good to be the champs.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images